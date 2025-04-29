Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan sends blue wall of MPs to Ottawa

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan sends blue wall of MPs to Ottawa'
Saskatchewan sends blue wall of MPs to Ottawa
Saskatchewan remained mostly Tory blue after the results of the federal election, but the mood at Conservative HQ in Saskatoon was subdued, being described as 'bittersweet.'
After it was all said and done, Saskatchewan remained a Tory stronghold, sending 13 Conservative MPs to Ottawa. The Liberals managed to gain a foothold in the province, winning the northern riding of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River.

It was not the result the party wanted to see nationally, however, with the Conservative party headquarters in Saskatoon remaining subdued for most of the night.

Gates Guarin has more in the video above.

