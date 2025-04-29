Winnipeg man arrested after Osborne Street restaurant mayhem

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a chaotic incident at an Osborne Street fast-food restaurant, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:10 p.m. Monday, where police said an armed man was causing a disturbance in the restaurant and behaving erratically.

Police said restaurant staff reported that the man had aggressively demanded food, pulled down plexiglass barriers and tried to get into a back office.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

After police deployed a stun gun, the man was arrested, and officers seized 16 grams of cocaine, a pellet gun and bear spray.

Although police said the restaurant was in disarray when they arrived, no staff or customers were hurt in the incident.

The suspect, 26, has been charged with two counts of weapon possession, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, cocaine possession and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement