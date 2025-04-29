Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after Osborne Street restaurant mayhem

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Osborne Village crime concerns'
Osborne Village crime concerns
RELATED: It's a neighbourhood known for its trendy shops, bars and restaurants. But as Clay Young reports, recent acts of violent crime are weighing on many who live and work in Osborne Village – May 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a chaotic incident at an Osborne Street fast-food restaurant, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:10 p.m. Monday, where police said an armed man was causing a disturbance in the restaurant and behaving erratically.

Police said restaurant staff reported that the man had aggressively demanded food, pulled down plexiglass barriers and tried to get into a back office.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After police deployed a stun gun, the man was arrested, and officers seized 16 grams of cocaine, a pellet gun and bear spray.

Although police said the restaurant was in disarray when they arrived, no staff or customers were hurt in the incident.

The suspect, 26, has been charged with two counts of weapon possession, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, cocaine possession and mischief under $5,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police arrest suspect in Osborne Village Burger King assault'
Winnipeg police arrest suspect in Osborne Village Burger King assault
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices