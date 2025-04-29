Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Rise in school violence across Nova Scotia leads province to update code of conduct

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia school support staff want a say in addressing school violence'
Nova Scotia school support staff want a say in addressing school violence
RELATED: A new worker-led report on violence in Nova Scotia public schools has been released by the union representing school support staff in the province. As Megan King reports, advocates are calling for the Department of Education to take action on an issue that they say is well past crisis level. – Aug 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government has released an updated code of conduct for students in response to a spike in school violence.

Education Minister Brendan Maguire says the code sets clear and consistent direction in the education system and also details consequences for those who violate the rules.

For years teachers unions have called on the province to update its code of conduct, and last year the auditor general reported that training and prevention measures have failed to keep pace with the jump in violent behaviour in schools.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Auditor general Kim Adair said there had been a 60 per cent increase in reported school violence since 2017 and that staff had said they felt unprepared to deal with the concerning trend.

Included in the revised code of conduct, scheduled to go into effect in September, are stronger definitions of unacceptable behaviour, such as racism, bullying and cyberbullying, sexual assault and physical violence.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The province has also created guidelines for teachers and administrators that list disciplinary measures for a variety of offences.

As well, all school network employees will have a duty to report incidents to the Education Department, which will track the data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices