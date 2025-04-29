Severe storms possible for southern Ontario, including Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures rising, southern Ontario could see some wicked weather this afternoon as conditions are ripe for strong storms, according to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

“Temperatures are expected to surge to the mid to even high 20s today across southern Ontario and the GTA as the area will be in the warm sector of a low-pressure system moving to the north of the area,” he explained.

“Humidex values will be approaching 30 as temperatures rise ahead of a cold front. There will also be gusty southwesterly winds as the above average temperatures settle in. That warmth and humidity will bring the potential for strong storms as a potent cold front slices through this sultry air mass today.”

Hull said that combination is expected to bring storms to the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“We are watching for the development of storms this afternoon into the early evening hours which could bring some strong wind gusts for the GTA and parts of southern Ontario,” the meteorologist explained. “Some of the stronger storms could also drop some large hail.

“We are not ruling out an isolated tornado as the atmospheric ingredients will be conducive for it especially for parts of eastern Ontario.”

On Tuesday morning, he said it still uncertain how strong the storms will grow.

“The strength of the storms will also depend on how much sunshine areas see ahead of the front wish would lead to some additional atmospheric energy,” Hull explained.

He noted that the balmy weather Ontarians are seeing on Tuesday, will be gone as they make their way into the office on Wednesday.

“After the passage of the front temperatures will drop dramatically across the area … overnight into early Wednesday morning with values expected to be in the low single digits,” Hull offered.

“Calmer weather is expected Wednesday with clearing skies however with a daytime high near the low double digits cooler than average temperatures can be expected.”