Crime

Man from Nova Scotia First Nation charged with assaulting DFO officer with car

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2025 4:45 pm
1 min read
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi'kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi'kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF/JJF
The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi’kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday.

RCMP say in a release today that a 36-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation was arrested near Highway 7 in Smiths Settlement, about 45 kilometres east of Halifax.

Police say the fishery officer wasn’t injured, however the driver has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Investigators say the fisheries officer was attempting to conduct an inspection at Eel Pond, just off the highway, when a man driving an Acura collided with a uniformed fishery officer who was instructing the driver to stop.

The driver was arrested at the scene by RCMP officers, and investigators say that during a search of the vehicle they seized an extendable baton and drug paraphernalia.

The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 20.

A second man who was present at the time was arrested by fisheries officers in relation to a Fisheries Act investigation and later released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

