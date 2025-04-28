Menu

Crime

Missing American man’s body found in northern Ontario river: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Provincial police say a body found in a northern Ontario river earlier this month has been identified as an American man who was reported missing last December.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a request from local police in International Falls, Minn., in January to help with a missing person investigation.

Police say U.S. officials believed the missing man had tried to cross into Canada at a location other than a port of entry.

OPP say a body was found in the Rainy River near the Town of Emo on April 16.

Police say they have identified the person as 59-year-old Michael Tjosaas, who had been missing since Dec. 28.

They say his cause of death is consistent with drowning and foul play is not suspected.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

