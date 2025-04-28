Missing American man’s body found in northern Ontario river: OPP

Provincial police say a body found in a northern Ontario river earlier this month has been identified as an American man who was reported missing last December.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received a request from local police in International Falls, Minn., in January to help with a missing person investigation.
Get breaking National news
Police say U.S. officials believed the missing man had tried to cross into Canada at a location other than a port of entry.
OPP say a body was found in the Rainy River near the Town of Emo on April 16.
Police say they have identified the person as 59-year-old Michael Tjosaas, who had been missing since Dec. 28.
They say his cause of death is consistent with drowning and foul play is not suspected.
- Victims of tragedy at Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival range from 5 to 65 years old
- Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: Vancouver police to provide live update
- Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: 3 members of the same family among victims
- Witness describes seeing SUV driving ‘recklessly’ before deadly Lapu Lapu festival tragedy
Comments