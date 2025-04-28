Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

After being selected in NFL draft, Alberta’s Elic Ayomanor tops final CFL scouting bureau list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2025 12:32 pm
2 min read
Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor during Stanford football Pro Day event in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, March 19, 2025. View image in full screen
Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor during Stanford football Pro Day event in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor topped the CFL scouting bureau’s final top-20 list Monday.

Ayomanor was third on the winter list released in January but vaulted into first as the top-ranked prospect for the CFL draft, which will be held Tuesday. However, the native of Medicine Hat, Alta., won’t be the first player selected after being taken in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

  • Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor runs after a reception against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., on November 16, 2024.

The Calgary Stampeders have the first pick of the draft, one of four the club is scheduled to make in the first 20 selections.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The Calgary Stampeders continue their off season moves to strengthen the team'
The Calgary Stampeders continue their off season moves to strengthen the team
Trending Now

Indian quarterback Kurtis Rourke, of Oakville, Ont., fell from top spot into second on the final list. But Rourke was also selected in the NFL draft, going in the seventh round Saturday to the San Francisco 49ers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CFL scouting bureau consists of league scouts, player-personnel directors and GMs with all nine of its clubs. It releases its rankings three times annually (fall, winter and spring).

Toronto native Paris Shand, a defensive lineman at Louisiana State, moved from second to third. But after being bypassed in the NFL draft, Shand joined the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay was ranked fourth after not cracking the winter list while Montana receiver Keelan White remained unchanged at No. 5. Shay will reportedly attend the Green Bay Packers rookie camp.

Story continues below advertisement

Rounding out the top 10, in order, are: offensive lineman Tiger Shanks (UNLV); receiver Damien Alford (Utah); defensive lineman Darien Newell (Queens); defensive lineman Hayden Harris (Montana); and offensive lineman Christopher Fortin (UConn).

Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma, the ’24 Hec Crighton Trophy winner, continued to rise. He moved up to 14th after being ranked 20th on the winter list.

Thirteen of the top-20 prospects played at NCAA schools, with the remaining seven being at U Sports universities.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices