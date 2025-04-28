After being selected in NFL draft, Alberta’s Elic Ayomanor tops final CFL scouting bureau list

Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor topped the CFL scouting bureau’s final top-20 list Monday.
Ayomanor was third on the winter list released in January but vaulted into first as the top-ranked prospect for the CFL draft, which will be held Tuesday. However, the native of Medicine Hat, Alta., won’t be the first player selected after being taken in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
The Calgary Stampeders have the first pick of the draft, one of four the club is scheduled to make in the first 20 selections.
Indian quarterback Kurtis Rourke, of Oakville, Ont., fell from top spot into second on the final list. But Rourke was also selected in the NFL draft, going in the seventh round Saturday to the San Francisco 49ers.
The CFL scouting bureau consists of league scouts, player-personnel directors and GMs with all nine of its clubs. It releases its rankings three times annually (fall, winter and spring).
Toronto native Paris Shand, a defensive lineman at Louisiana State, moved from second to third. But after being bypassed in the NFL draft, Shand joined the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.
Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay was ranked fourth after not cracking the winter list while Montana receiver Keelan White remained unchanged at No. 5. Shay will reportedly attend the Green Bay Packers rookie camp.
Rounding out the top 10, in order, are: offensive lineman Tiger Shanks (UNLV); receiver Damien Alford (Utah); defensive lineman Darien Newell (Queens); defensive lineman Hayden Harris (Montana); and offensive lineman Christopher Fortin (UConn).
Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma, the ’24 Hec Crighton Trophy winner, continued to rise. He moved up to 14th after being ranked 20th on the winter list.
Thirteen of the top-20 prospects played at NCAA schools, with the remaining seven being at U Sports universities.
