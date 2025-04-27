Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Greenland’s PM says island can’t be bought, U.S. isn’t showing respect

By James Brooks The Associated Press
Posted April 27, 2025 1:26 pm
2 min read
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (R) and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen smile for cameras. View image in full screen
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (R) and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen smile for cameras prior to a meeting at the Prime Minister's residence Marienborg in Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, on April 27, 2025. Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Sunday that U.S. statements about the mineral-rich Arctic island have been disrespectful and that Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.”

Nielsen made the remarks in defiance of U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in taking control of the strategic territory as Nielsen stood side by side with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the second day of a three-day official visit. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

“The talks from the United States have not been respectful,” Nielsen said at a news conference at the prime minister’s Marienborg official residence in Lyngby, 12 kilometres north of Copenhagen.

“The words used have not be respectful. That’s why we need in this situation, we need to stand together,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Denmark PM rejects US plan to acquire Greenland: ‘You can’t annex another country’'
Denmark PM rejects US plan to acquire Greenland: ‘You can’t annex another country’

Political parties in Greenland, which has been leaning toward eventual independence from Denmark for years, recently agreed to form a broad-based new coalition government in the face of Trump’s designs on the territory.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Greenland’s government said that Nielsen’s three-day visit, which began Saturday, was aimed at future cooperation between the two countries.

“Denmark has the will to invest in the Greenlandic society, and we don’t just have that for historical reasons. We also have that because we are part of (the Danish) commonwealth with each other,” said Frederiksen.

Trending Now

“We of course have a will to also continue investing in the Greenlandic society,” she added.

Nielsen is set to meet King Frederik X on Monday, before returning to Greenland with Frederik for a royal visit to the island.

Story continues below advertisement

Frederiksen and Nielsen were asked whether a meeting between them and Trump was being planned.

“We always want to meet with the American president,” Frederiksen said. “Of course we want to. But I think we have been very, very clear in what is the (Danish commonwealth’s) approach to all parts of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Click to play video: 'Greenlanders call out Trump: ‘What kind of guy tries to buy a country in 2025?’'
Greenlanders call out Trump: ‘What kind of guy tries to buy a country in 2025?’
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices