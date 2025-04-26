Party leaders have packed itineraries today as election day nears

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Federal party leaders have busy itineraries today in one of the final days of the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is set to spend much of the day in the Greater Toronto Area, first holding a media availability in King City before visiting a small business in Newmarket, holding a meet and greet in Aurora and visiting another small business in Markham.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is also scheduled to hold rallies in Mississauga and Windsor, Ont.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to hold a rally in Delta, B.C., in the morning, including a Photo op in Surrey, followed by a rally in Sudbury, Ont., in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to hold a campaign event in London, Ont., and attend a Unifor rally in Windsor, Ont.

He is later expected to attend a Lapu-Lapu Day party in Vancouver and an Eid dinner in Burnaby, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians cast ballots to choose their next government on Monday.