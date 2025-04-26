Menu

Politics

Party leaders have packed itineraries today as election day nears

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2025 9:20 am
1 min read
Federal party leaders have busy itineraries today in one of the final days of the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is set to spend much of the day in the Greater Toronto Area, first holding a media availability in King City before visiting a small business in Newmarket, holding a meet and greet in Aurora and visiting another small business in Markham.

He is also scheduled to hold rallies in Mississauga and Windsor, Ont.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to hold a rally in Delta, B.C., in the morning, including a Photo op in Surrey, followed by a rally in Sudbury, Ont., in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to hold a campaign event in London, Ont., and attend a Unifor rally in Windsor, Ont.

He is later expected to attend a Lapu-Lapu Day party in Vancouver and an Eid dinner in Burnaby, B.C.

Canadians cast ballots to choose their next government on Monday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

