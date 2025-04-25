Youths charged with assault in Edmonton after person allegedly lured on LGBTQ2 dating app

Send this page to someone via email

Six teenagers are charged with robbery and assault after allegedly luring an adult to an area of north Edmonton through an LGBTQ2 dating app.

Police said they were called last month to the Calder neighbourhood, where a person arranged to meet someone from Grindr.

Instead, they said the person was met by a group of youths, all between 15 and 16 years old, and allegedly assaulted, struck with blunt objects and robbed.

Police identified several suspects and learned the app was used to lure the person under false pretences.

Police said the person was brought to hospital with serious injuries and the youths are facing multiple offences, including aggravated assault, robbery and mischief over $5,000.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the matter was motivated by hate for the LGBTQ2 community.

“This use of social media to lure and assault someone is alarming and unacceptable,” said Edmonton police Det. Scott Rowbotham in a news release Friday.

“Given the unpredictable nature of meeting people online, we’d like to remind everyone, regardless of age, to be mindful when first meeting someone they only know through online channels. If possible, plan a location and tell a friend where you are going.”