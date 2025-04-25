Menu

Fire

Fire that destroyed East Vancouver possibly set intentionally: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2025 7:54 pm
1 min read
Suspicious fire damages Hastings businesses
A fire in the Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood is being deemed suspicious. As Emily Lazatin reports, VPD's major crime unit is investigating.
Police say a fire that burned two businesses in East Vancouver on Wednesday may have been intentionally set.

Spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that information received by the fire department has prompted a criminal investigation.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2200 block of East Hastings Street in East Vancouver.

It said in a news release that firefighters worked for about nine hours to extinguish the blaze, which sent smoke across the city.

The firefighters said there were no injuries as the businesses were closed at the time and no one was inside the buildings.

The fire department had said in the news release Thursday that investigators were at the scene and were working to determine the cause.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

