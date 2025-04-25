Former Manitoba champ forms new curling team in Nunavut

Send this page to someone via email

Carberry, Man.’s own Derek Samagalski has assembled his own team after parting ways with his longtime squad this past season.

Samagalski announced on social media he’ll skip his own rink out of Nunavut next season with three curlers in that territory.

The 40-year-old played with Reid Carruthers for over 13 seasons before last year’s breakup, mostly at the second position. He briefly formed a team with Jacques Gauthier after both curlers lost their original teams.

Samagalski won his first provincial men’s curling championship with Rob Fowler and won five more titles with Carruthers.

Samagalski has tabbed Sheldon Wettig to play third, Brady St. Louis at second and Christian Smitheram will throw the lead rocks. Wettig represented Nunavut at the 2025 Brier.

It’s the first time Samagalski has joined a non-Manitoba based team after also curling for skips Mike McEwen and Brad Jacobs.

Samagalski has made nine appearances at the Brier.