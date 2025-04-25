Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on Agnes Street earlier this month.

Police were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. on April 1, where they found 30-year-old Brenton Sean Paul Harper, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A suspect was identified, police said, and with the help of the tactical support team, investigators made the arrest in a parking lot on Rothesay Street Tuesday.

Christopher Erickson, 56, is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge.