Crime

Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with fatal shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops say Agnes Street shooting now considered a homicide'
Winnipeg cops say Agnes Street shooting now considered a homicide
RELATED: Winnipeg police say a shooting early Tuesday on Agnes Street is being investigated as a homicide – Apr 2, 2025
Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on Agnes Street earlier this month.

Police were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. on April 1, where they found 30-year-old Brenton Sean Paul Harper, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A suspect was identified, police said, and with the help of the tactical support team, investigators made the arrest in a parking lot on Rothesay Street Tuesday.

Christopher Erickson, 56, is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
