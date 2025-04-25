Menu

Share

Share

Crime

3 arrested after Ontario teen robbed of her puppy while out for walk

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 11:24 am
1 min read
Ontario man charged with animal cruelty after puppies found mutilated, dead
Ontario man charged with animal cruelty after puppies found mutilated, dead – Apr 14, 2025
Police in Windsor, Ont., say they have arrested two men and a teen girl after another teen was robbed of her puppy as they were out for a walk.

The victim was walking her four-month-old puppy named Rustin on College Avenue near South Street on March 16 when three people approached her, according to police.

They say the robbers threatened the teen with pepper spray before taking the dog and fleeing the area on foot.

Police say officers soon arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with the incident and charged her with robbery and assault with a weapon.

Rustin was also recovered and returned to his family, as police began to search for two men, aged 18 and 21, in connection with the robbery.

On April 18, the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad caught up with the 21-year-old man at Windsor International Airport as he was about to take a planned flight, according to police. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and robbery with violence or threats of violence.

Four days later, the 18-year-old man was also tracked down by the ROPE squad near the 3800-block of Vaughan Street. Police say he has been charged with assault with a weapon and robbery with violence.

