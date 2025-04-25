Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Tuition frozen, grants up in new two-year funding deals for Nova Scotia universities

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia has highest tuition rates in country'
Nova Scotia has highest tuition rates in country
RELATED A new report has found Nova Scotia has the highest tuition rates in the country and it’s increasing at a faster rate. It warns there are many barriers that might keep some university students out of the classroom, as the cost of living continues to rise. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Aug 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New two-year funding agreements with Nova Scotia’s universities will freeze undergraduate tuition and increase operating grants for schools.

The agreements provide universities with a two per cent increase in their operating grants in each of the next two years, although a portion will be held back until universities hit specific targets.

The Department of Advanced Education says the total operational funding increase to the 10 universities is $7.7 million for 2025-26 and $7.8 million for 2025-27.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Under the agreements, schools with health-related programs will have to hit an average enrolment rate in those programs of at least 97 per cent to get their full funding allotments.

Trending Now

There is also a requirement to work toward ensuring student housing is available for at least 15 per cent of a school’s student population and that the vacancy rate in on-campus housing is no higher than five per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The funding agreements replace one-year agreements with universities that expired on March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices