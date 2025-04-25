Tuition frozen, grants up in new two-year funding deals for Nova Scotia universities

Send this page to someone via email

New two-year funding agreements with Nova Scotia’s universities will freeze undergraduate tuition and increase operating grants for schools.

The agreements provide universities with a two per cent increase in their operating grants in each of the next two years, although a portion will be held back until universities hit specific targets.

The Department of Advanced Education says the total operational funding increase to the 10 universities is $7.7 million for 2025-26 and $7.8 million for 2025-27.

Under the agreements, schools with health-related programs will have to hit an average enrolment rate in those programs of at least 97 per cent to get their full funding allotments.

There is also a requirement to work toward ensuring student housing is available for at least 15 per cent of a school’s student population and that the vacancy rate in on-campus housing is no higher than five per cent.

The funding agreements replace one-year agreements with universities that expired on March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.