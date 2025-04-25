Menu

Crime

Video shows moment Ontario homeowner scared off 4 armed home invaders

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
On April 21, 2025, at approximately 4:05 a.m., South Simcoe Police responded to a home invasion on Gibson Circle in Bradford West Gwillimbury. A video shows four suspects arriving in the Gibson Circle area and forcing their way into the home by kicking down the door. The suspects were confronted by the homeowner and fled the scene heading west on Gibson Circle in a Honda CRV.
A video shared by South Simcoe Police shows the moment four armed home invaders broke down the door of a Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., home earlier this week.

The video shows how on Monday around 4:05 a.m., four suspects arrived in the area of Gibson Circle and forced their way into the home by kicking down the door.

The video shows the four taking turns trying to kick in the door for more than 30 seconds while one of the suspects is seen holding a handgun.

The four suspects are then seen entering the home before quickly running out.

Police say the suspects were confronted by the homeowner and fled, heading west on Gibson Circle in the same Honda CR-V they were seen arriving in.

Police say the four were travelling in a dark-coloured Honda CR-V.

Police say the handgun was not discharged, and there were no injuries reported.

Police have released images of the four suspects, all male.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black balaclava, a light grey sweater with a black hood, grey sweatpants and white running shoes.

The second suspect is seen wearing a dark jacket with a hood, black pants and black running shoes with white soles.

The third suspect is seen in dark clothing, shoes and a dark turquoise backpack.

The fourth is seen with short dreadlocks and black clothing and shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the suspects to contact South Simcoe Police Det. Const. Matthew DeBono at matthew.debono@southsimcoepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

