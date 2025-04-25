Video shows moment Ontario homeowner scared off 4 armed home invaders

Send this page to someone via email

A video shared by South Simcoe Police shows the moment four armed home invaders broke down the door of a Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., home earlier this week.

The video shows how on Monday around 4:05 a.m., four suspects arrived in the area of Gibson Circle and forced their way into the home by kicking down the door.

The video shows the four taking turns trying to kick in the door for more than 30 seconds while one of the suspects is seen holding a handgun.

The four suspects are then seen entering the home before quickly running out.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the suspects were confronted by the homeowner and fled, heading west on Gibson Circle in the same Honda CR-V they were seen arriving in.

Police say the four were travelling in a dark-coloured Honda CR-V.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the handgun was not discharged, and there were no injuries reported.

Police have released images of the four suspects, all male.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black balaclava, a light grey sweater with a black hood, grey sweatpants and white running shoes.

The second suspect is seen wearing a dark jacket with a hood, black pants and black running shoes with white soles.

The third suspect is seen in dark clothing, shoes and a dark turquoise backpack.

The fourth is seen with short dreadlocks and black clothing and shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the suspects to contact South Simcoe Police Det. Const. Matthew DeBono at matthew.debono@southsimcoepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).