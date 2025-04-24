Senators not short on belief despite 0-3 deficit

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators are staring down their biggest test of the season, but captain Brady Tkachuk is ready for the challenge ahead.

Ottawa lost 3-2 in overtime on Thursday despite yet another strong effort and is trailing 3-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 4 on Saturday night is a must-win to stave off elimination.

Tkachuk, who scored the equalizer midway through the third period to force overtime, has drawn inspiration from elsewhere, including the documentary “The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox” that he watched recently.

“Obviously, this isn’t the situation we drew up, but make it the hardest challenge of them all,” said Tkachuk.

“It’s been done before and I have the belief that it can happen again.”

The Senators take some solace in the fact they’ve played well and have shown resilience through much of the season.

“If we lose, we go home so our back’s up against the wall and this is where our true character is going to show out,” said Tkachuk. “The belief that we have, like I said, you’re never out of it, you’re never out of it in a game, never out of it in a series.

“It’s going to be a big one. It’s gonna be a big one Saturday night and I know we’re going to play with absolutely everything that we have. There’s nothing to save it for.”

Results aside, Ottawa head coach Travis Green doesn’t feel much needs to change for his team to have a better fate.

“Sometimes it’s a little thing here and there,” said Green. “I don’t think there’s a lot we have to change. We’ve got to play. They’re a good team.

“I’m not complaining but they’ve had a couple bounces go their way. We just need to keep playing and worry about the next game.”

While much will be made about what needs to be said before Game 4, Green said the message is fairly simple.

“Whether you’re up three or you’re down three, for me, the next game is the most important one,” said Green. “I don’t think we have to worry about winning four in a row and that’s what every coach is going to say.”

The Senators knew what they were up against in the Leafs right from the start and their approach won’t change.

“Never ever crossed my mind that it was going to be a 4-0 series,” said Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark. “No, we said it from the start it’s going to be a long one, it’s going to be a tight one and we’re going to do everything in our power to make it to seven now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.