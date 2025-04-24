Saskatchewan changes trespassing laws to allow quicker police response

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has passed new regulations aimed at giving police more power to enforce trespassing laws.

Under the new rules, activities such as public intoxication and drug use will now automatically be considered trespassing in public spaces or businesses.

Police will be able to remove someone and, if necessary, charge them with an offence such as public intoxication, use of controlled substance, threatening to cause harm and more.

Tim McLeod, Saskatchewan’s justice minister, said the new rules will ensure that police can act quickly when it comes to individuals who are posing a threat to themselves or others.

“This will allow police to immediately enforce the Act against individuals who are causing public disturbance or threatening public safety without seeking further information from owners and occupants of the premises.”

Anna Gardikiotis, who helps run the Copper Kettle in Regina, said the new rules could help deescalate situations for businesses.

“If it’s just another tool that they can use to physically remove people from the situation, that is another way of deescalating the situation. But being judicious with the degree of force and things like that (are important) and part of what they can do.”

She said increased police presence in the downtown area has helped customers and business owners feel more safe.

The province hopes the new regulations help address addictions and protect businesses from drug use.

The changes come after two library branches in Saskatoon were closed to the public last month due to overdoses inside and outside the library.

The Saskatchewan NDP said the new legislation doesn’t address the root cause of mental health and addiction supports.

“The whole reason that bus drivers and library workers are being forced to deal with drugs and addictions is because the Sask. Party is essentially defunding frontline services and local police,” they said in a statement