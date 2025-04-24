Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Richmond still sitting on tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded gift cards

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 9:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New details in City of Richmond gift card scandal'
New details in City of Richmond gift card scandal
After a Global News investigation found the City of Richmond spent nearly half a million dollars on restaurant gift cards over three years, we're learning more about the types of gift cards that were purchased. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the questionable program includes VISA gift cards.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New details are emerging about a questionable gift card program at the City of Richmond.

Two weeks ago, a Global News investigation found that Richmond had spent an estimated $445,000 on restaurant gift cards over three years.

Results of our freedom of information inquiry produced 493 pages of receipts and emails.

Click to play video: 'City of Richmond gift card program prompts call for investigation'
City of Richmond gift card program prompts call for investigation

Now we’re learning the questionable program goes further.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s my understanding we’ve got the Keg, the Cactus Club, we’ve got Visa cards, we’ve got Amazon cards, we’ve got Tim Hortons cards,” Richmond Councillor Kash Heed said, during a recent council meeting.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Richmond previously told Global News the gifts are not being reported to Revenue Canada, a concern raised by Mayor Malcolm Brodie to the city’s director of finance, Mike Ching.

Ching defended the decision not to report the giveaways, saying, “We are aware of the CRA’s policy, administrative policy on large gifts and long service.”

“They do have a provision within their policy that allows up to a certain amount to be considered non taxable, non-taxable benefit,” he added.

Click to play video: 'City of Richmond gift card program investigation'
City of Richmond gift card program investigation

But it seems distribution wasn’t exactly well accounted for.

Story continues below advertisement

One city employee, whom we agreed not to identify, told us many were kept in a bowl and handed out for no particular reason.

A motion to discontinue the use of gift cards goes before council next week.

Richmond says it currently owns $32,000 worth of gift cards. It remains unclear what will happen with that taxpayer-funded property.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices