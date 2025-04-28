Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

May 3 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted April 28, 2025 1:00 am
1 min read
MacMillan Estate Planning
Family Estate Planning. MacMillan Estate Planning
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MacMillan Estate Planning, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Trending Now

With ongoing market volatility, protecting your estate and ensuring long-term stability has never been more important. Get expert advice from the team at MacMillan Estate Planning. Sheri MacMillan shares practical strategies for navigating uncertain markets while preserving family harmony, minimizing tax, and protecting your legacy. To find more information about MacMillan Estate Planning, call 1-833-266-6464 or visit macmillanestate.com

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices