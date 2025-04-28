May 3 – MacMillan Estate Planning

MacMillan Estate Planning, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.
With ongoing market volatility, protecting your estate and ensuring long-term stability has never been more important. Get expert advice from the team at MacMillan Estate Planning. Sheri MacMillan shares practical strategies for navigating uncertain markets while preserving family harmony, minimizing tax, and protecting your legacy. To find more information about MacMillan Estate Planning, call 1-833-266-6464 or visit macmillanestate.com
