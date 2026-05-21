May 23 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

Alberta’s biggest Seniors Week celebration returns June 4th!

WE Seniors’ 29th Older, Bolder, Better Exhibition and Symposium, a free event with over one hundred exhibitors, prizes, raffles, and more at the River Cree Resort and Casino.

Saturday, May 23rd on Talk To The Experts’, Doctor Haidong Liang of WE Seniors discusses this event along with two esteemed guests.

Learn how age-friendly businesses, like Heart to Home Meals Edmonton and Eager Beaver Moving and Storage, support older adults aging successfully in their own communities. Learn more at WESeniors.ca