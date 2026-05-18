May 23 – Kozak Financial Group

Kozak Financial Group, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Expert investment guidance for Albertans—tune in take control of your wealth.

With nearly 30 years of experience supporting Albertans, Kozak Financial Group takes an income-oriented approach designed to help protect and grow your wealth. Their team focuses on building stable, long-term investment strategies that prioritize financial security and dependable income. You’ve worked hard to build your wealth—now it’s time to ensure it continues working for you. Whether you’re planning for retirement, looking to generate income, or aiming to preserve your family’s financial legacy, Kozak Financial Group offers trusted, consistent advice tailored to your goals. Their experienced investment professionals are ready to provide personalized guidance and help you navigate today’s financial landscape with confidence.

Book a consultation today via our website.