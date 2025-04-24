Menu

Share

Video link
Sports

Messi fever grips Vancouver as fans seek brush with soccer royalty

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 5:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'No more missing Messi?'
No more missing Messi?
WATCH: A sight for sore eyes for B.C. soccer fans, as superstar Lionel Messi is in Vancouver for Inter Miami's game against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Troy Charles has the details.
It’s Messi mania in Vancouver.

The Inter Miami star, deemed soccer’s greatest living player by many, has officially touched down in Vancouver ahead of a key international match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

On Wednesday night, fans flocked to the University of British Columbia where Inter Miami was training, some trying to push through hedges or climb trees in hopes of catching a glimpse — only to be pushed back by security.

Thursday is the first of two matches between the teams, the second to be played in Miami, that will decide which club advances to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, where they will face off with a pro team from Mexico.

Click to play video: 'Excitement building over possible Lionel Messi appearance'
Excitement building over possible Lionel Messi appearance

Inter Miami has not confirmed whether Messi will actually play.

Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said the star’s presence is good news for the game.

“To see that excitement and also to see how soccer is growing, also how he is helping with that, it’s a great thing for us, because we do this for many many years because we believe in the growth of the sport and having more kids playing the sport will help the whitecaps in the long term,” he said.

Thursday’s game is sold out, with a club record attendance of more than 54,000.

Tickets are still going on the resale market starting in the $200 range and climbing into the thousands.

Soccer fan Mark Hicken was outside BC Place early Thursday, hoping to score last-minute tickets.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Whitecaps face potential lawsuit over Lionel Messi no-show'
Vancouver Whitecaps face potential lawsuit over Lionel Messi no-show

He said he waited to buy this time after purchasing tickets for Inter Miami’s last Vancouver game — when Messi snubbed fans by staying in Miami.

“This time I waited, perhaps foolishly, to see if Messi would actually come to Vancouver,” he said.

“My guess is that he is not going to play the entire game .. but even if he played for a part of the game, it would be a huge amount of excitement.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with BC Place’s roof expected to be open to take advantage of sunny weather.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

