Legault government wants to link doctors’ pay to their performance

The Quebec government has just tabled its proposal to family doctors as part of the negotiations to renew the 2015-2023 Framework Agreement.
The offer published on the Treasury Board website stipulates that the government wishes to introduce “a performance-based principle, linked to relevant clinical performance indicators determined” by the Ministry of Health.
Quebec wants to “dedicate 25 per cent of the current overall budget envelope to performance,” it stated.
“If the objectives are not achieved, the sums earmarked for performance in the overall budget envelope will not be owed to the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Quebec,” the document states.
