Crime

Winnipeg police allege fraud suspect stole $95K from local business

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fraud awareness: watching for red flags and scammers'
Fraud awareness: watching for red flags and scammers
RELATED: For #FraudPreventionMonth, Clay Young speaks with WPS financial crimes unit Sgt. Trevor Thompson – Mar 12, 2024
A Winnipeg woman is facing fraud charges after a local business lost $95,000 due to forged invoices and receipts.

Police said they began the lengthy investigation last April after being tipped off to possible fraud at the Powell Avenue business.

The suspect, 47, is alleged to have forged the invoices and deposited the funds into her personal bank account, beginning in spring 2023 and continuing to take place over close to a year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Wednesday, the suspect turned herself in without incident at the downtown police headquarters.

Police said she was released on an undertaking, but has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.

Click to play video: 'Tracking and investigating scams in Manitoba'
Tracking and investigating scams in Manitoba
