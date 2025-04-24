Winnipeg police allege fraud suspect stole $95K from local business

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg woman is facing fraud charges after a local business lost $95,000 due to forged invoices and receipts.

Police said they began the lengthy investigation last April after being tipped off to possible fraud at the Powell Avenue business.

The suspect, 47, is alleged to have forged the invoices and deposited the funds into her personal bank account, beginning in spring 2023 and continuing to take place over close to a year.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Wednesday, the suspect turned herself in without incident at the downtown police headquarters.

Police said she was released on an undertaking, but has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.