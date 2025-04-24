Menu

Canada

Grand chief requests halt to auction of Hudson’s Bay items linked to First Nations

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay closures ‘leave a hole in our psyche’, retail expert says'
Hudson’s Bay closures ‘leave a hole in our psyche’, retail expert says
RELATED: A retail analyst says that while the absence of Hudson's Bay from cities and malls across Canada will leave a hole in a number of economic ways, the cultural and heritage side of things will suffer as well. Katherine Dornian reports. – Mar 24, 2025
As Hudson’s Bay heads to court seeking permission to auction off 1,700 pieces of art and more than 2,700 artifacts, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is requesting a halt to the sale of items that may be belong to or be linked with First Nations people.

A letter by assembly Grand Chief Kyra Wilson to the court-appointed monitor for Hudson’s Bay says there is “deep concern” over the potential auction of artifacts from its collection because many of the items are likely “of profound cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to First Nations people.”

It is still unclear what specific artifacts could be included in the auction beyond the 355-year-old royal charter that launched the company.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But Wilson says selling those items without consulting First Nations would “represent a continuation of the colonial dispossession of First Nations’ lands and belongings that the HBC directly profited from for centuries.”

Hudson’s Bay announced Wednesday it will liquidate all its remaining stores and has previously said an auction “is the most transparent, fair and efficient approach to monetize the art collection while recognizing and protecting its cultural and historical significance.”

Others have asked the company to transfer its 1670 royal charter to a public archival institution such as the Archives of Manitoba to ensure its preservation rather than risk it being sold to a private buyer.

Click to play video: 'Cost of Hudson’s Bay redevelopment in Winnipeg to double, says First Nations group'
Cost of Hudson’s Bay redevelopment in Winnipeg to double, says First Nations group
© 2025 The Canadian Press

