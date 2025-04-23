Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec won’t drop legal alcohol limit despite fourth coroner’s recommendation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 7:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal parents determined to keep fighting to lower Quebec’s blood alcohol limit'
Montreal parents determined to keep fighting to lower Quebec’s blood alcohol limit
Related: Montreal parents determined to keep fighting to lower Quebec’s blood alcohol limit – Feb 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault says the province will not be lowering the legal blood alcohol limit despite another coroner’s report released this week urging the province to act.

Quebec is the only province that has not established a legal limit lower than the .08 — 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood — set in the Criminal Code.

This week’s coroner’s report is the fourth in the past two years recommending provincial sanctions for drivers above .05, and both the provincial police and the automobile insurance board support lowering the limit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the government refuses to budge on the issue, with Guilbault telling reporters Wednesday that Quebec is one of the strictest jurisdictions when it comes to impaired driving.

Her comments come after a coroner reported on a fatal crash caused by a motorist who had been stopped by police an hour earlier for driving erratically but was allowed to go because the breathalyzer result was inconclusive.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The test showed his blood alcohol level was above .05 but could not confirm whether it was above the Criminal Code limit of .08, meaning other signs of impairment were necessary to make an arrest.

Coroner Geneviève Thériault wrote that if the province’s limit had been in line with the rest of the country, the driver would have been arrested and the crash would not have occurred.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices