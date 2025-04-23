Menu

Sports

Forward Vilardi to travel with Jets for Games 3 and 4 against St. Louis

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
John Shannon on the Jets: 2-0 series lead over the Blues
What's been working well for the Jets through the first two games of their playoff series with the Blues, and what do they need to improve on as they head back to St. Louis? Hockey analyst John Shannon looks at the series so far.
Gabriel Vilardi will travel with the Winnipeg Jets on their upcoming road trip to St. Louis.

The talented winger practised with the team again Wednesday in a yellow non-contact jersey. Head coach Scott Arniel said he’ll be on the flight to Missouri.

The Jets play the Blues in Game 3 of their Western Conference opening-round playoff series on Thursday and hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NHL contest. Game 4 is Sunday.

Arniel said winger Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) won’t make the trip.

Vilardi missed the last 11 regular-season games with an upper-body injury after having a strong campaign with 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games.

He was replaced by Alex Iafallo on the top line with left-winger Kyle Connor and centre Mark Schiefele.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

