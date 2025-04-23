Forward Vilardi to travel with Jets for Games 3 and 4 against St. Louis

Send this page to someone via email

Gabriel Vilardi will travel with the Winnipeg Jets on their upcoming road trip to St. Louis.

The talented winger practised with the team again Wednesday in a yellow non-contact jersey. Head coach Scott Arniel said he’ll be on the flight to Missouri.

The Jets play the Blues in Game 3 of their Western Conference opening-round playoff series on Thursday and hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NHL contest. Game 4 is Sunday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Arniel said winger Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) won’t make the trip.

Vilardi missed the last 11 regular-season games with an upper-body injury after having a strong campaign with 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games.

He was replaced by Alex Iafallo on the top line with left-winger Kyle Connor and centre Mark Schiefele.

Story continues below advertisement