Volunteers collect garbage at 44th Annual Meewasin Valley Clean Up

To celebrate Earth Day on Tuesday, volunteers gathered at River Landing to join Meewasin for their 44th annual Clean Up Campaign.

For the next few weeks, volunteers will be walking up and down the river collecting trash that has been discarded in Meewasin Valley. More than two million visitors used the Meewasin trails last year, leaving up to 11 thousand kilograms of garbage behind.

Payton Zillich has more in the video above on how volunteers are helping to keep one of the city’s most popular recreational spots pristine.