Death of 15-year-old in Campbell River from suspected drug overdose prompts warning

The tragic death of a 15-year-old in Campbell River, B.C., from a suspected drug overdose has prompted a warning from the RCMP.

The investigation into the teen’s death led police to believe that a combination of Dilaudid (hydromorphone) and non-prescription cough medication was the cause of the fatal overdose.

“It’s extremely important for youth and parents to understand the dangers that are posed by all drugs, including the use of prescription and non-prescription medications,” Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP said in a statement.

“Although police do speak in schools and offer drug and alcohol education, there is a need for this information to be regularly re-affirmed in the home and in the community to safeguard our youth. The reality is, this kind of tragedy affects people of all walks of life and socio-economic levels, sometimes through addiction, and sometimes through experimentation.”

RCMP is not releasing any further details about the teen.

Anyone wishing to report a crime or ongoing criminal activity is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.