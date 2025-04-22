Driver, 20, killed in Manitoba highway crash

A 20-year-old driver is dead after her car crashed with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 83, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the Virden detachment were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. Friday. The driver was taken to hospital, where she later died, while the driver of the pickup truck, 74, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they believe the car was travelling south on Highway 83 when it tried to cross Highway 1 and crashed into the westbound pickup.
Mounties continue to investigate with the help of a traffic analyst.
