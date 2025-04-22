Driver, 20, killed in Manitoba highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old driver is dead after her car crashed with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 83, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Virden detachment were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. Friday. The driver was taken to hospital, where she later died, while the driver of the pickup truck, 74, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say they believe the car was travelling south on Highway 83 when it tried to cross Highway 1 and crashed into the westbound pickup.

Mounties continue to investigate with the help of a traffic analyst.