Stabbing in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood leaves man dead

A stabbing in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood on Sunday has left one man dead.

Vancouver police said they were called to Pender Street and Dunlevy Avenue around 3:15 p.m. about reports of a seriously injured man.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police said they had yet to make any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.