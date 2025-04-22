Alberta Health Services warns of new measles exposures in several communities

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed cases of measles in Alberta has taken a big jump, with an increase of 29 new cases over the Easter long weekend.

The new numbers from Alberta Health Services, published on Tuesday, April 22, show a total of 118 cases of measles in the province, compared to 89 cases on Thursday, April 17.

The increase in confirmed cases comes a day after AHS issued warnings about possible measles exposures in at least dozen different locations across the province and reminded Albertans again to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date.

In the north health region, AHS said people who were at the Peace River Community Health Centre’s emergency department on April 15 and 16 may have been exposed to a person with a confirmed case of measles.

Another possible exposure took place on Thursday, April 17 at the St. Theresa General Hospital emergency department in Vermilion.

In the Edmonton area, AHS said a person visited the following areas while infectious:

April 10: Kinder Care Medical Clinic at 11125-107 Ave. N.W. in Edmonton between 1:45 p.m. and 4:38 p.m.

April 11: Ross Creek Medical Imaging at 10101-86 Ave.in Fort Saskatchewan between 7:50 a.m. and 11 a.m.

April 14: ROKband Pediatric Headshape Clinic at 9945-50 St. N.W. in Edmonton between 9 a.m. and noon.

The following places in the Calgary area were also visited by a person while they were infectious:

April 11-12: Days Inn by Wyndham, Calgary Airport at 2799 Sunridge Way N.E. in Calgary between 5 p.m. on April 11 and noon on April 12, and the pool area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 11.

April 11: CrossIron Mills shopping centre at 261055 Crossiron Blvd., Rocky View County between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

April 11: Ikea at 8000-11 St. S.E. in Calgary between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In the south zone, AHS said a person visited these areas while infectious:

April 14: Taber Health Centre, main waiting room at 4326-50 Ave. between 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

April 14: Coaldale Health Centre at 2100-11 St. between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

April 15: Taber Health Centre, main waiting room and laboratory at 4326-50 Ave. between 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

April 16: Chinook Regional Hospital, computed tomography and diagnostic imaging at 960 19 St. S. in Lethbridge between 2:55 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

AHS says anyone who attended these locations at these times, was born in or after 1970 and has less than two documented doses of measles-containing vaccine is at risk for developing measles.

Immunization records are available online at My Health Record.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed or needs to check their vaccination record can also call Alberta Health Link at 811 before going to their doctor or the local hospital emergency department.

The symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, a cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning behind the ears and spreading down the body to the arms and legs. Global News

Measles is a serious and extremely contagious virus that is easily spread through the air — but AHS said it is also highly preventable through vaccination, including within 72 hours of exposure.

More information on the measles virus, its symptoms, its health impacts and the latest exposures is available on the AHS website.

Information on the province’s measles vaccination program is also available online.