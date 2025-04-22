Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hudson’s Bay ends some workers’ commission pay amid liquidation: Unifor

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liquidation sales underway at Calgary Hudson’s Bay stores'
Liquidation sales underway at Calgary Hudson’s Bay stores
RELATED: Liquidation sales underway at Calgary Hudson’s Bay stores – Mar 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s largest private sector union says Hudson’s Bay has ended commission pay for workers as the company liquidates most of its stores.

Unifor says its members were informed that commissions were eliminated as of April 20 for staff working in cosmetics departments and those who earn extra cash on sales of big-ticket items such as appliances.

The union says these workers will be shifted to a base salary only, with Hudson’s Bay citing reduced product inventory and sales as the rationale for the decision.

Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay begins liquidation sales at all but 6 stores'
Hudson’s Bay begins liquidation sales at all but 6 stores
Trending Now

Hudson’s Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Unifor’s allegations, which the union says has prompted a grievance.

Story continues below advertisement

Two Unifor locals represent about 595 HBC employees at Ontario stores in Windsor, Kitchener, and Toronto, as well as workers at the company’s fulfilment centres.

The move comes as Hudson’s Bay winds down all but six of the stores it and its sister Saks companies run as its restructuring under court protection from creditors continues.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices