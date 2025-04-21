Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers name Stuart Skinner starting goalie to begin 2025 playoff run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2025 3:51 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers' Stuart Skinner defends the goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers' Stuart Skinner defends the goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Pamela Smith
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers when they begin their playoff run against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed his starting netminder for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series after morning skate.

Skinner was the Oilers starter through much of the regular season, but missed eight games late in the campaign after taking a knee to the head in Edmonton’s 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on March 26.

Story continues below advertisement

He returned to play against the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks, backstopping his team to wins in both appearances.

Click to play video: '‘If anyone can do it, it’s the oil’: Skinner, Draisaitl on Edmonton Oilers unshakeable belief in Stanley Cup dreams'
‘If anyone can do it, it’s the oil’: Skinner, Draisaitl on Edmonton Oilers unshakeable belief in Stanley Cup dreams
Trending Now

The 26-year-old goalie posted a 26-18-4 record during the regular season with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage and three shutouts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Skinner went 14-9-0 with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and one shutout during the Oilers run to the Stanley Cup final last year, where Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Ice District prepares for Oilers playoff push'
Edmonton Ice District prepares for Oilers playoff push
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices