Edmonton Oilers name Stuart Skinner starting goalie to begin 2025 playoff run

Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers when they begin their playoff run against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed his starting netminder for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series after morning skate.

Skinner was the Oilers starter through much of the regular season, but missed eight games late in the campaign after taking a knee to the head in Edmonton’s 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on March 26.

He returned to play against the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks, backstopping his team to wins in both appearances.

The 26-year-old goalie posted a 26-18-4 record during the regular season with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage and three shutouts.

Skinner went 14-9-0 with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and one shutout during the Oilers run to the Stanley Cup final last year, where Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.