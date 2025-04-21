Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family mourns tragic death of international student hit by stray bullet in Hamilton

By Sharif Hassan The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'International student killed by stray bullet at Hamilton bus stop'
International student killed by stray bullet at Hamilton bus stop
WATCH: International student killed by stray bullet at Hamilton bus stop
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The cousin of an international college student killed by a stray bullet in Hamilton last week says the family is devastated by the tragic loss.

Balraj Singh says Harsimrat Randhawa’s parents cannot eat or sleep after receiving the news of their only daughter’s death.

Hamilton police say Randhawa, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student from India, was an innocent bystander killed when the occupants of one vehicle shot at another while she was waiting at a bus stop Thursday evening.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Singh says Randhawa came to Canada two years ago in search of a better life, and she wanted to open her own physiotherapy clinic after graduating from college.

He says his cousin was a very kind person who was “brilliant” in her studies.

Chintan Darji, a Mohawk College graduate who organized a vigil at the location where Randhawa was shot, said he was “heartbroken”  by her death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation continues and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices