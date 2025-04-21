Pope Francis was ‘a beacon of hope,’ Archdiocese of Vancouver archbishop says

Send this page to someone via email

Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

He is being remembered around the world for his work and leadership.

Archbishop J. Michael Miller, the outgoing archbishop who remains the administrator of the Archdiocese of Vancouver until the end of May, released a statement saying he joins everyone around the world in mourning Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis was a tireless shepherd of the Church, a beacon of hope, and a champion of the Gospel,” Miller said in a statement.

“His deep love for the poor, unwavering commitment to peace, and bold witness to Christ’s message of love and reconciliation have inspired millions of people everywhere. Leading with humility, he called us to a renewed closeness to Jesus and a missionary spirit that reaches to the peripheries. His vision of synodality—a Church that listens, discerns and walks together—profoundly shapes our local Church today.”

Miller said Pope Francis’s most significant legacy left to the Archdiocese of Vancouver was his heart for evangelization. This led to the archdiocese launching Proclaim, which is “a movement that awakens disciples to proclaim Jesus.”

Miller also shared the following prayer:

O God, immortal shepherd of souls,

look on your people’s prayers

and grant that your servant Pope Francis,

who presided over your Church in charity,

may, with the flock entrusted to his care,

receive from your mercy

the reward of a faithful steward.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

Requiescat in pace.