‘A global ambassador of peace’: Ontario leaders remember Pope Francis

Condolences are pouring for the late Pope Francis hours after his death, with Ontarians remembering him for his “legacy of humility, love and compassion.”

The Vatican said Monday Pope Francis had died at the age of 88, capping the end of a tenure seen by some as one of the more progressive eras in the modern history of the Roman Catholic Church.

The pope died following health challenges over recent months, including hospitalization several weeks ago for pneumonia and a complex lung infection, which required high levels of oxygen and blood transfusions.

Metropolitan Archbishop of Toronto, Frank Cardinal Leo, released a statement saying “our Catholic family worldwide is in mourning” following the death Pope Francis.

“Since 2013, our shepherd has guided the flock lovingly and served as a global ambassador of peace, hope and love,” he said.

“The Holy Father’s humility, compassion and care for others, most especially the poor and marginalized, has served as a powerful witness and a reminder of our daily call to reflect the face of Jesus to all those whom we encounter.”

King Charles says Pope Francis was someone who "touched the lives of so many"

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also posted a tribute to the late pontiff on X.

“As Catholics here in Ontario and around the world mourn the passing of Pope Francis, I extend my deepest condolences to all who are grieving this profound loss,” it read.

“His legacy of humility, love and compassion will be forever remembered.”

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles posted on X that people around the world are morning the Pope’s passing.

“A moral leader in an uncertain world, he called on us to reconcile, to challenge the powerful in defense of the vulnerable and the planet, and to the meet injustice with action,” Stiles wrote.

Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie also expressed her sadness over the Pope’s passing.

“His unwavering commitment to compassion, social justice and environmental stewardship resonated with people of all faiths. As a Catholic, he made the Church feel more caring and more connected to modern life,” Crombie wrote on X.

Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow wrote on X that she was “deeply saddened by the death of Pope Francis,” calling him a man who “embodied mercy and unconditional love.”

“His humility and dedication to the poor and the most vulnerable served as an inspiration for billions around the world. Today, I join with people of all faiths and nations to offer my condolences. May we all find the courage, the passion and dedication to build a more caring world,” Chow wrote.

— with files from Uday Rana, Sean Previl and Sean Boynton