Berríos takes exception to Mariners’ antics

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Even though 30 months have elapsed and the rosters have been altered since they met in the 2022 American League wild-card series, there still are bitter feelings between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

That was evident in an emotional afternoon at Rogers Centre on Saturday when Blue Jays starter Jose Berríos scolded Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh in the fourth inning of the Mariners’ 8-4 win in 12 innings.

Berríos accused Raleigh of peering from second base to see the Toronto starter’s grip on the ball in his glove and tipping his teammate in the batter’s box as to what pitch was forthcoming.

After the third out in the inning, as Raleigh trotted by the mound on his way to the Mariners dugout, Berrios scolded his opponent.

“I let him know that I knew what he was doing,” Berrios said of his rant. “They can see my fingers. It’s a war and I will fight for that. I don’t react that way very often. But I reacted that way for my team. We are a family.”

Story continues below advertisement

The kerfuffle resulted in both teams emptying their respective dugouts and bullpens. But there was no pushing and shoving.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I didn’t think the benches would clear,” Berrios added.

Raleigh, who continued his hot hitting against the Blue Jays, pleaded not guilty to tipping off his teammates Rowdy Tellez and Dylan Moore that inning. Tellez fanned and Moore recorded the final out on a foul pop to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“If you just look at the results, Rowdy was way off balance, so I didn’t have the pitches,” Tellez said. “But you know that’s just how it is.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider stuck up for his pitcher.

“(Raleigh) was relaying pitches, which is part of the game,” Schneider said. “Teams do that, we get it. I think in the heat of the moment, you get a little bit fired up.

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t think the benches needed to clear. There was nothing crazy going on. But I like our guys are sticking up for themselves.”

Raleigh continued his incredible offensive run against the Blue Jays.

In 20 career games, he has hit .292 (21 for 72) with two doubles, nine homers and 18 RBIs. In 10 games at Rogers Centre, he has six longballs and 12 RBIs, including a clutch two-run double in the fifth inning to put Seattle ahead 2-1.

The catcher also threw out Ernie Clement trying to steal second in the eighth inning.

But it was former Blue Jays first baseman Tellez who mustered the game-deciding blow, a grand slam in the 12th inning off reliever Jacob Barnes (0-1).

“He gave me a pitch to hit,” said Tellez, who hit into a double play with the bases loaded in the 10th inning.

“I was grateful I was able to come through the second time with the bases loaded.”

The 270-pound Tellez also was involved in a collision at first base with Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden in the fifth inning.

Roden hit a dribbler down the first base line that was fielded by reliever Collin Snider, who tossed to Tellez to nip Roden and end the inning. Roden, who is 55 pounds lighter, smacked into Tellez and was down for the count for a few minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Big human versus not-as-big human,” Tellez said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.