Fire advisories popping up in Alberta as Edmonton firefighters respond to more blazes

The spring wildfire season is underway, when the winter snow has melted but the forest has yet to green up with leaves and spring moisture.

It’s a precarious time in Alberta’s wildfire season, when a warm and/or windy day could lead to fires spreading out of control.

Already, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is starting to see a bunch of small outdoor fire calls in the city, such as a grass fire firefighters responded to Friday afternoon near 100 Street and 72 Avenue in the Richie neighbourhood.

Fire advisories have also started to be issued across Alberta in the first two weeks of April, and one ban is in place near Fairview.

1:46 City of Edmonton sparks prescribed burn as part of wildfire mitigation efforts

So how dry is it, and what memories does this bring back of a couple years ago? What should Albertans do?

Noah Rishaug spoke to Alberta Wildfire and Environment and Climate Cange Canada, and has the details in the video above.