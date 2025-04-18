Fecal bacteria water quality advisory issued for Sturgeon River in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

The Sturgeon River between Big Lake and downtown St. Albert is a popular destination for fishermen, kayakers and paddleboarders in the Edmonton area, but they are now being advised to avoid the waterway for the time being.

Due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria present in the water of Sturgeon River, Alberta Health Services is advising the public not to engage in any activities that would involve exposure to the water or shoreline of Sturgeon River.

AHS said the the advisory is specifically in place for the area of the river northeast of the Ray Gibbon Drive bridge, downstream in the vicinity of the city of St. Albert.

The advisory is due to sampling that was being performed to monitor an unintentional sewage release into the river.

In February, a small sewage release occurred in a separate downstream area within St. Albert due to a clogged sewer pipe, the city said.

The city said at that time, it immediately notified Alberta Environment and AHS.

At the time of the sewage release, the river was frozen over and the government deemed the risk to the public was extremely low. But now, it has melted and people are beginning to interact with the waterway.

View image in full screen File photo of paddleboarding on the Sturgeon River near the train trestle bridge in St. Albert, Alta. in the summer of 2023. Karen Bartko, Global News

The elevated bacteria levels were found during regular river sampling the City of St. Albert does as part of its environmental programming, where the water is analyzed for many parameters including fecal bacteria (E. coli and Enterococcus).

The City of St. Albert said on Friday recent river testing involved an analysis known as microbial source tracking, completed at the University of Alberta, which looks for genetic markers within the bacteria cells that link the bacteria to their original host.

Results from the Sturgeon River showed high levels of bacteria from a variety of sources, including beavers, muskrats, dogs, cattle, birds and humans.

In the spring, increased winter runoff flows can carry bacteria from upstream areas in the watershed, which the city said can contribute to what is seen in the river in St. Albert.

Due to the elevated bacteria counts, the results were shared with Alberta Health Services.

“The levels were seen to be more of a ‘background’ amount and are much lower than what is typically seen in raw sewage,” the city said in its news release.

“However, the combined total of bacterial cells within the water exceeds provincial recreational guidelines and resulted in a water quality advisory being issued on the Sturgeon River by Alberta Health Services.”

Visitors to this part of the Sturgeon River are advised to take the following precautions:

Do not eat fish from the river and refrain from using river water for eating or drinking, even if it’s been treated.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) at the area of the river identified.

People who use boats, including kayaks and canoes, are encouraged to avoid as much contact with river water as possible. Rinse off after any recreational activity and wash your hands thoroughly as soon as possible.

AHS said at the levels detected, gastrointestinal illness may result from swallowing the water from the Sturgeon River.

As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.

St. Albert said bacterial testing will continue weekly until levels are seen to decline. Further microbial tracking may be performed to trace the source(s) if required.

The city said it’s also looking into its storm and sanitary systems to ensure the small amounts of human bacteria found is not a result of city operations.

View image in full screen A water quality advisory sign warning of fecal bacteria in the Sturgeon River in St. Albert, Alta. on Friday, April 18, 2025. Global News

As always, Albertans are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any river, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS said its public health inspectors continue to monitor the situation, and the water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone with concerns about their health is encouraged to call Health Link at 811 or speak with a nurse or family physician.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the Sturgeon River incident in particular, or the water in their area in general, can reach out to the Environmental Public Health team online or call 1-833-476-4743.

This isn’t the first time fecal bacteria has been an issue in the area.

In 2023, Alberta Health Services had a water advisory in place for five months for Big Lake, which is connected to the Sturgeon River.

In that case, sewage runoff entered the lake and its shoreline after a pipeline carrying wastewater ruptured near a subdivision in Parkland County in January 2023.