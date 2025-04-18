Woman dies from being hit by vehicle in Sherwood Park Mall parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A woman died Thursday afternoon after a vehicle trying to get unstuck accelerated too quickly and hit her, according to Strathcona County RCMP.

The fatal collision happened at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sherwood Park Mall.

RCMP said the initial findings suggest a vehicle got caught on a median and, while trying to get unstuck, the accelerator was depressed too forcefully, causing the vehicle to strike a 60-year-old woman who was walking nearby.

People on scene rushed over to try to save her, and EMS also arrived on scene to provide life-saving efforts, but the woman died.

A green Nissan SUV was seen taped off in the mall parking lot, where officers were on scene collecting evidence.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and expressed condolences to the woman’s friends and family. No charges have been laid.