Collision leaves 1 driver dead in Toronto’s east end

Police say one person died after a collision in Toronto’s east end.
Toronto Police Service says a vehicle hit a pole in the area of Eglinton Ave East and Brimley Road at 12:25 a.m. Friday.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
It says the vehicle caught fire and the driver who was the only occupant was trapped inside.
Investigators say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Now
The intersection is closed as the investigation continues.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
Comments