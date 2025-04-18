Collision leaves 1 driver dead in Toronto’s east end

See more sharing options

Police say one person died after a collision in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto Police Service says a vehicle hit a pole in the area of Eglinton Ave East and Brimley Road at 12:25 a.m. Friday.

It says the vehicle caught fire and the driver who was the only occupant was trapped inside.

Investigators say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection is closed as the investigation continues.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.