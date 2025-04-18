Menu

Canada

Collision leaves 1 driver dead in Toronto’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2025 9:13 am
1 min read
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Police say one person died after a collision in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto Police Service says a vehicle hit a pole in the area of Eglinton Ave East and Brimley Road at 12:25 a.m. Friday.

It says the vehicle caught fire and the driver who was the only occupant was trapped inside.

Investigators say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection is closed as the investigation continues.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

