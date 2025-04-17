Saskatoon Tribal Council responds to councillor’s comments, calls them ‘disturbing’

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand says his organization feels targeted after Ward 3 city councillor Robert Pearce asked if the province would look into replacing the council as operator of the Emergency Wellness Centre in Fairhaven.

Pearce asked the question to Moe and his cabinet during this week’s SUMA Convention Bear Pit Wednesday. Pearce asked if the government will honour its promise to reduce the beds in Fairhaven, now that another has been placed, and to work with the city in order to find replacement beds for those shelters in addition to replacing Arcand and STC as operators of the facility.

“To have a city councillor make that request on behalf of city council, to the premier, in front of SUMA and all the other mayors and councillors in the city is disturbing to me.” Arcand told reporters during a news conference Thursday.

He said decreasing beds is not an option at this time when homelessness is still at a breaking point in Saskatoon. He pointed to the recent Point In Time Count showing those experiencing homelessness has nearly tripled in only three years. The count identified 1,499 people experiencing homelessness in 2024, compared to the last count of 550 people back in 2022.

“We always talk about Indigenous-led for Indigenous people; we’re doing that, and those types of comments by Coun. Pearce feel like an attack.” Arcand said.

This is not the first time both Pearce and Arcand have sparred. In May of last year before he was elected to city council, Pearce claimed the wellness centre was created illegally.

Arcand said he has spoken with Mayor Cynthia Block since Pearce’s question, saying she has reassured him the STC is valued as a partner. He is calling for Pearce to be held accountable for his actions.

“We need the mayor, we need the rest of council to address this immediately so we can work together as a team and be united and not just focused on one issue.” said Arcand.

Global News reached out to both Block and Pearce for additional comment. As for Moe’s response to the question, he said they are not considering replacing the operator. Moe added discussions at the local level will continue to be made as spaces look to be expanded in the city.