WestJet walks back plans to hire temporary foreign workers as pilots

WestJet says it’s walking back its bid to put temporary foreign workers in the cockpit.

Spokesperson Julia Kaiser says in an email the airline it is halting its hunt for recruits at regional subsidiary WestJet Encore due to “economic uncertainty.”

Air Line Pilots Association Canada president Tim Perry says the company has agreed to withdraw its application to the federal government for about 60 pilot permits under the temporary foreign worker program.

He says Ottawa’s approval of the request last month came despite a lack of consultation and that temporary foreign pilots would undermine union goals around wages and work conditions.

In March, the union asked a Federal Court judge to quash the government’s decision allowing temporary work permits at the airline.

The temporary foreign worker program allows non-permanent residents to work in Canada for limited periods and employs hundreds of thousands of people across industries like agriculture and hospitality.