Raid ant, hornet spray recalled by Health Canada over leaky cans

Health Canada is issuing a recall for certain products sold by Raid, a popular brand of bug spray.

The recall pertains to Raid Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 due to their cans showing signs of leakage.

The affected products were sold from December 2023 to January 2025 and approximately 456,804 units of the products were sold in Canada.

“Raid Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 aerosol cans show signs of leaking. It has been determined that this issue is limited to cans manufactured at a specific facility and impacts only these two products in the Canadian market,” the recall notice on Wednesday said.

As of March 28, the company had received no reports of injuries.

Health Canada is asking users to check the company’s recall website for instructions.

If you notice a can leaking, Health Canada recommends using personal protective equipment, such as latex gloves.

Users have also been asked to not flush the product into surface water or the sanitary sewer system and to use appropriate containment to avoid environmental contamination.