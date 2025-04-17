Menu

Environment

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal on questioning of former Alberta minister in coal lawsuit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta group challenges province to public debate on coal development'
Alberta group challenges province to public debate on coal development
Watch from March 13, 2025: A group of southern Albertans opposing coal development in the eastern slopes is pushing government ministers and the premier to participate in a public debate to explain their stance on controversial mining policies. As Sarah Offin reports, it comes after years of pushback and policy consultations some say are being ignored. – Mar 13, 2025
The Supreme Court of Canada says it won’t hear an appeal by the Alberta government regarding a decision to have its former energy minister questioned in a multibillion-dollar coal mining lawsuit.

The $15 billion lawsuit, launched in 2023, argues five coal companies were left with land they couldn’t use after Alberta reimplemented its long-standing coal mining policy following public backlash.

Reinstating the policy meant coal mining was restricted or banned in certain areas where companies bought land after the policy was first lifted in 2020.

Five coal companies are suing the province of Alberta over allegations it backtracked on a promise to allow them to mine for coal in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. View image in full screen
Five coal companies are suing the province of Alberta over allegations it backtracked on a promise to allow them to mine for coal in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. Global News

The companies sought to have former energy minister Sonya Savage and then-environment minister Jason Nixon appear for questioning, but an initial ruling meant neither had to testify.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled that Savage needed to appear, as she was best able to explain why the policy decision was made.

The Alberta government appealed to Canada’s highest court, which now says it won’t hear the case.

Click to play video: 'Less than 25% of Albertans support coal mining in eastern slopes: poll'
Less than 25% of Albertans support coal mining in eastern slopes: poll
© 2025 The Canadian Press

