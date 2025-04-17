Menu

Health

More than 100 new measles cases reported in Ontario as total reaches 925

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 1:18 pm
1 min read
Measles outbreak in Canada
WATCH: Measles outbreak in Canada.
Measles has spread to 109 more people in Ontario over the last week, bringing the province’s total cases to 925 since an outbreak began in October.

Sixty-nine people have required hospitalization – that’s eight more than last week – including four in intensive care.

Measles is still predominantly infecting unvaccinated infants, children and adolescents in southwestern Ontario.

Cases in Alberta have also been climbing since March, with 83 confirmed as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Quebec is on the verge of declaring its outbreak over if no new infections are reported by Saturday.

Trending Now

The province says it has not recorded a new measles case since it hit 40 infections on March 18.

Measles usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

