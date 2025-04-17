Over $3.5M in magic mushrooms, DMT seized in major Ontario drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have laid dozens of charges after shutting down a network of illegal magic mushroom stores across Ontario, seizing almost $4-million in drugs.

The investigation, called Project Magic, began in March 2024 after complaints were made about a “FunGuyz” Magic Mushrooms location near Yonge and Centre streets in Vaughan.

Police said the store was openly selling psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and DMT, both of which are illegal under Canadian law.

Officers with the Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit launched a months-long probe and expanded their search to other FunGuyz stores operating across the province.

Investigators executed 29 search warrants and seized a large quantity of illegal drugs, cash and property.

According to police, more than $3.5 million worth of psilocybin and DMT was recovered, along with more than $450,000 in cash and a property valued at over $1 million.

In total, 15 people were charged and 78 criminal offences were laid, including drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of forged documents and identity fraud.

Authorities have issued two arrest warrants for two men. One is believed to be in Egypt and the other in the United Kingdom.

The investigation was tipped off last year after a seizure in Richmond Hill led to two arrests and the recovery of $63,000 worth of psilocybin, edibles, DMT vapes and Canadian currency.

Police are reminding the public that these substances are not legal to buy or sell in Canada and anyone who purchases from such stores online or in person may face criminal charges.

Authorities are also warning landlords that leasing property to these businesses could result in financial or legal consequences.