Drugs found hidden in rotisserie chicken after Ontario man arrested at hotel

A man who allegedly threatened hotel staff in Kingston earlier this week has been arrested — and police say they later found drugs hidden inside a rotisserie chicken allegedly among his belongings.
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on April 15, when Kingston police were called to a local hotel after staff reported a guest yelling and making violent threats during an argument.
Officers say the 44-year-old man refused to leave and instead returned to his hotel room.
Police then searched the hotel and arrested him without incident after he was found.
After conducting a thorough search, authorities found two pellet handguns in the man’s possession.
The more unusual discovery came later, when officers searched his belongings and allegedly found fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a cooked rotisserie chicken.
He is now facing several charges including breach of probation, failure to comply and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He is now in custody post bail-hearing.
